Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated against the deadly virus.

"I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated," he wrote on Twitter. "I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning."

Graham's announcement makes him the first senator to announce a so-called "breakthrough case" of COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

The South Carolina Republican described his symptoms as mild – "I feel like I have a sinus infection" – and said that he will be quarantining for 10 days before lauding praise on the COVID-19 vaccines.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," he wrote. "My symptoms would be far worse."

Graham, who was vaccinated in December, has long been a proponent of vaccination, saying during a visit this spring to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston that “the sooner we get everybody vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

Graham was in the Senate over the weekend as lawmakers worked to advance the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Graham’s infection comes on the heels of updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance urging fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in some cases, citing the highly contagious delta variant.

The CDC now recommends that people who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where COVID-19 is surging, notably in areas classified as having "substantial" and "high" transmission of the coronavirus, as noted by county level on the CDC website.

As of Monday, than 78% of counties nationwide are classified as "substantial" or "high," according to the CDC.

Recent studies have shown that breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are extremely rare despite rising alarm. Less than 1% of fully vaccinated people experienced a breakthrough case, according to a recent study from the Kaiser Family Foundation. According to CDC data, 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.

Both congressional chambers have been adopting stricter face covering regulations amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country. The House has returned to a mask requirement, while the Senate has recommended medical-grade face coverings.

Graham, who was wearing a mask, did not answer questions from reporters on Capitol Hill earlier Monday, prior to the statement being issued. Because of Senate votes, Graham was not in attendance at Friday night’s Silver Elephant dinner, the South Carolina Republican Party’s signature annual fundraiser and an event attended by hundreds, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a headlining speaker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.