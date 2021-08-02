ORLANDO, Fla. — Emphasizing overwhelming demand, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Monday that the county has established the Econ Soccer Complex on Yates Road as a second COVID-19 testing site.
What You Need To Know
- In response to demand, Orange County designates second COVID-19 testing site
- Barnett Park site consistently has seen wait times that exceed two hours
- Action comes as coronavirus delta variant cases increase, strain hospitals
The announcement comes as the county's Barnett Park drive-up site — open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week — sees lines exceeding two hours, prompting the location to consistently close in the early afternoon to new traffic.
The new site's hours also will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
"This will complement our busy Barnett Park location and hopefully relieve some of the stress on that site,” Demings said Monday during an Orange County coronavirus news conference.
The action comes as the coronavirus delta variant strains hospitals, prompts new safety guidelines among businesses and organizations and sets daily records in Florida for COVID-19 cases.