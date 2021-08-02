CENTER HILL, Fla. — Tucked away off the backroads of Sumter County is the city of Center Hill.

What You Need To Know Center Hill leaders are meeting to discuss the fate of city's police department



The department could be phased out or the Sumter County Sheriff's Office could take over



If the city decides to have the sheriff's office take over policing, it could save $50,000 to $100,000 a year

On Tuesday, the future of city’s police department is up for debate as leaders are set to discuss whether to keep it or phase it out and have the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office take over.

The future of the police department is something lifelong resident Ursula Maxwell and others are taking about prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

“When you see the Center Hill Police Department you know it’s local,” she said. “When you see the Sumter County Sheriff Department you think it’s something big.”

Maxwell sees both — the Center Hill native lives in the county, but owns properties in the city limits.

“I feel safe in town, because I have been in Center Hill when there was only one police officer in the entire city,” Maxwell said. “We have always had either Webster Police Department or Sumter County Sheriff to back them up.”

Soon, there could be a new sheriff in town full time. If the city were to switch to policing by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, it could save the city anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 a year.

“There is a lot of liability that comes with having a police department,” Center Hill Clerk Diane Lamb said. “We just don’t have the funds."

Aside from liability costs, the sheriff’s office would also be able to provide drones, K9s, a detective bureau, helicopter, and deputies equipped with body cams — none of which the two-man department with about a dozen volunteer officers can currently provide.

Tough conversation at tomorrow nights Center Hill city hall meeting. Council will discuss future of their police department, and potentially replacing them with the @SCSOFL to satisfy their policing needs. Spoke to the Center Hill police chief today. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/HYhjpOJJqJ — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) August 2, 2021

“I feel they are going to lose that personal touch, they may save money,” Chief Roger Odom said.

Money that would potentially go to the beautification of Center Hill.

“If you are able to put 50 to 100 thousand dollars back in to our community to make our community better, I will have no problem with it,” Maxwell said.

If the city council votes to move toward the sheriff’s department taking over, the transition would likely happen in the fall.

Center Hill has an annual budget of about $1 million and the police department is the biggest expense funded by the general fund.