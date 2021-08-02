As COVID-19 continues to surge and Florida breaks records for new cases and hospitalizations, one of the state's largest hospital chains is making changes.
Starting on Monday, Aug. 2, AdventHealth Central Florida will start limiting the number of visitors — and banning in-person visitors to some COVID-19 patients altogether.
The new visitor policy is as follows:
- COVID-19 positive patients (adults) — virtual visits only
- COVID-19 positive patients (minors) — two adult caregivers at a time
- Non COVID-19 patients — one visitor at a time
- Obstetrics and pediatric patients — two visitors at a time
- COVID-19 positive and symptomatic OB patients (C-Section) — two visitors a day, no visitors in operating room
On Thursday, AdventHealth Central Florida moved to "black" status, postponing all non-emergency surgeries at its area hospitals.
AdventHealth Central Florida says 94% of COVID-19 positive patients at its hospitals nationwide are unvaccinated.