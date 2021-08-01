ORLANDO, Fla. — Individuals who already have received COVID-19 vaccinations may be playing a role in the surge of cases in Florida to unprecedented levels, a Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious disease expert says.

“People who are vaccinated can have as much virus in their throat as unvaccinated people, and therefore, the potential for spread is there,” William Schaffner says. “The two lessons — if you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated. That keeps you out of the hospitals. And if you’re vaccinated, -when you get together with other people, put that mask right back on.”

So, even though the vaccinated are not likely to suffer from the worst symptoms of COVID-19, they still can catch the virus. If they have a mild case, they might not realize they are sick and pass it on to others. That could play a role in Florida's surging numbers.

Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday.

The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the United States. The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases for the state sits at nearly 16,000 a day.

The surge in cases is driving a lot of people to Barnett Park in Orlando to get tested or receive vaccinations.

“Earlier, everybody was wearing masks and everything,” Orange County resident Malcolm DeNeal says. “Now people are just going about their business without masks and crammed in everywhere so we’re worried. So we’ve come to get tested.”

Demand for testing is forcing administrators at Barnett Park to close early just about every day now as daily capacity is reached before the scheduled closing time of 5 p.m.

People showed up more than two hours before the site opened Sunday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the Florida Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose measures meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday showed how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State. Only a day earlier, Florida reported 17,093 new daily cases.

The previous peak in Florida had been 19,334 cases reported on Jan. 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.