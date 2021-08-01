A Worcester coffee shop brought a vintage mini-market to Main South Sunday.

Visitors could buy older, vintage items like clothing and crafts at New Tradition Company. It was also a chance for local vendors to set up shop and sell homemade jewelry and pottery. For some selling products Sunday, it was a chance to show off their hard work.

"We always have great people at our markets," said potter Helen Segil. "We're really lucky that the clientele that comes here is always so kind and understanding and understands what it is to be a vintage seller or a maker, and what goes into being an artist. So yeah, we love doing events here. It's always a great vibe."

"It think everyone is just really happy to get back outside and to see people again," said New Tradition's Emily Briggs. "So it has been nice. Something small and everyone can stay safe."

Organizers said their goal is to host a vintage market once a month moving forward.