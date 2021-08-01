As families are getting their kids ready to head back to the classroom, the Longwood Police Department on Sunday hosted its second annual Badges, Barbers, & Burgers event.

Officers handed out 350 backpacks. Other giveaways included bikes, gift cards, free food and haircuts.

Jenn Tranter, a hard-working mother who has two children, attended the event.

“I have been seeking out things like this because it’s a huge help for not only me, but I know others that can use a helping hand right now,” she said.

And Tranter wasn’t alone.

“It's incredible to see the look on their face walking out of here knowing that they don't have to worry about if they’re going to have any of this on the first day of school. It’s all provided for them,” Sgt. Derek Chenoweth said.

Badges, Barbers, & Burgers is made possible by donations from the community.