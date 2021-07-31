LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Woodford County Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to help keep the community safe during the pandemic.

The chamber of commerce hosted a roundtable inviting human resource executives to discuss post-COVID-19 protocols.

Business owners and HR executives all over Kentucky are encouraged to come



Attendees for this roundtable: Dever Golf Carts, Frontier University, Midway University and Kentucky Community & Technical College System

Jackie Cecil, chief human resources officer of Kentucky Community & Technical College System and Woodford County Chamber of Commerce board member, led the roundtable with Woodford County President and CEO Emily Downey.

The two led the discussion at the roundtable for human resource executives to express COVID-19 protocols they have implemented and the ones they plan to implement.

“It has been a difficult year, we have seen a lot of changes over the past year, year and a half now,” said Cecil.

The Woodford County Chamber of Commerce is working to ease those difficulties with a bi-monthly roundtable. The roundtable is aimed at helping businesses get back on track.

“We are all in the same boat together and we are having the same challenges. I think the most important thing is we made connections today and we will be able to help each other as we go through,” said Cecil.

During the meeting, participants discussed mask mandates, vaccination requirements and social distancing. Roundtable attendees noted the most important practice from the roundtable is better gaging employees, students' work and school environments for COVID-19 protocols.

Woodford Chamber of Commerce officials said allowing space for open dialogue will be a springboard for future roundtables.

“Any time we get together we hope that the networking and the experience exchange, the dialogue will help to make their jobs easier,” said Downey.

Downey continued: “Our goal is to help bring best practices so people do not have to recreate the wheel. They can take what they have learned and implement it as needed in their organization,” said Downey.

The care and compassion attendees have for the Kentucky community is why the roundtable will continue to exist.

“We knew we had to be nimble and flexible so we approached it from a positive standpoint. So we are making sure we are providing the needs of our students and community that we operate in,” said Cecil.

The next human resource roundtable will be in September. To attend, contact the Woodford Chamber of Commerce office in Versailles.