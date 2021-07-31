The nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire at midnight, and that could have a major impact on many Central Floridians still struggling to pay rent.

The moratorium protected some tenants impacted by the pandemic from being evicted.

Vincent Seay, a landlord for eight tenants at properties in Paramore and Richmond Heights, said even if the moratorium expires, he will not evict his tenants.

“I ain't giving them a pass, but if they got it all, they ain't got it all. I would rather have some of it instead of none of it, and rather not see my tenant evicted,” Seay said.

Seay said he has worked with his tenants throughout pandemic.

“They have [been] struggling — like this month, they were a little short, but I said we worry about that later.”

​Seay said unfortunately, if the moratorium does expire, that is not going to be the case for many tenants across the nation.

“It's going to tsunami of homeless people.”

He offered this advice for struggling tenants moving forward:

“Tenants, do your best to pay your landlord — come close as you can. Let your landlord know if you are going to be late, so he can work it out, so he can adjust to it … When you talk to a landlord, you can come to your agreement and understanding.”