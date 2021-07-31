COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's overall vaccination rate sits at roughly 46%, but when we look closer at the data, what does that rate look like among healthcare workers?

"Unfortunately, Ohio is lagging. They're the ninth-worst just in terms of the overall picture," Lucia Walinchus said.

Walinchus is the executive director for Eye on Ohio: The Ohio Center for Journalism.

"For the past few weeks we've been hovering at about 50%, 50.86%, like anywhere (nursing homes), are very short-staffed. They've been trying to add more staff, but nationally the percent of vaccinated staff is up to 58.6%," she said.

The data is available through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"I think we can draw from the data that there is really a huge variation. There's a lot of facilities that have almost everyone vaccinated and then there's quite a few facilities that only have 1% vaccinated," she said.