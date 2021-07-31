MILWAUKEE— COVID-19 put a lot of small businesses in a tough position. Many had to close down, while others may not have gotten the chance to open.

One restaurant on Milwaukee’s East Side is finally opening.

Mac Shack on Brady St. is expected to open next week, with limited hours. There were plans for it to open two years ago, but after some setbacks and staying closed due to COVID-19, the plans took longer.

At Mac Shack, you can see how your mac and cheese is made and even build your own; then your dish will be tossed into a wood fire oven to bake.

General manager, Chela Maldonado Perez, said people in the community have already stopped by to show their interest.

“Every day that we’ve been here training we’ve had people knock on our window,” said Maldonado Perez. "Every time we walk by with a shirt on, they’re constantly asking us when we’re opening. I think it’s gonna be really great for Brady St.”

Owner Ashraf Mustafa said he’s excited to see the years of hard work finally coming together and takes pride in being a minority owned shop.

“It’s a blessing,” said Mustafa. “The number of minority owners is growing at a crazy rate and us being on a street like Brady, it really does put us in a position to help out other people and really grow. So it’s really exciting.”

Staff members say the results are worth the wait.

“We wanted everything to come out fresh, everything to have good quality, good flavor,” said assistant manger, Victoria Cauliflower.

When operating at normal hours, Mac Shack will be open until 4 a.m.

If you’re looking for a job, the restaurant is still hiring. You can check the restaurant’s social media pages for more information on job opportunities.