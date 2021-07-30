President Joe Biden is expected to highlight new sanctions on the Cuban police force and announce an effort to boost internet access for Cuban people on the island when he meets with Cuban-American leaders Friday afternoon, according to a senior administration official.

The president’s meeting comes as the Cuban regime continues to cut some internet connectivity and block certain websites in the country while Cubans in Havana and elsewhere keep up protests against the communist dictatorship and food and medicine shortages, after first taking to the streets in a rare uprising on July 11.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions Friday on Cuba’s National Revolutionary Police force and its leadership under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

The Cuban police arrested an estimated 500 people when protests broke out earlier this month, and many are still detained, with no way way to communicate with family members about their status and questions about the charges they're being held on.

The meeting at the White House Friday includes former Miami mayor Manny Díaz, Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMERGE Americas, and Yotuel Romero, one of the authors of the song “Patria y Vida,” which has become a rallying cry for the Cuban protests this month. The chairmen of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees — Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., — were also invited, an administration official said.

“The United States stands with the brave Cubans who have taken to the streets to oppose 62 years of repression under a communist regime,” President Biden has previously said.

The administration official did not provide details on the plan for internet access but said the administration has been looking at several recommendations and was “in talks with private sector providers about the possibility of providing wireless LTE communications.”

Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, have urged President Biden to provide internet to Cubans via balloons or satellite.

Biden’s meeting comes a few days after thousands of Cuban-Americans marched outside the White House on Monday demanding freedom for their country and family members still living there.

"The calls on the street are for liberty, for freedom, for democracy, for the ability to elect our leader, they're 62 years of a president that you don't like. Imagine having that," one protester, Melissa Baralt, told Spectrum News. "That's why so many Cubans came to the U.S. Because here you have the ability to matter. And there you don't matter."

The protest began at the White House and ended nearly two miles away at the Cuban embassy.

“We're trying to get the dictatorship out of Cuba. Our people are dying over there,” a protester named Dania told Spectrum News. “We need human help. We need Biden to get involved.”

Some protesters called for more humanitarian aid while others called for a military intervention, which the Biden administration has not acknowledged as an option.

The White House previously released a fact sheet outlining their actions so far on Cuba, which includes a review of the United States’ policy on remittances, or money sent by Cubans in the U.S. to their relatives back home. One concern is that the money could get into the hands of the government instead.

“It is highly likely that the regime would confiscate those remittances or a big chunk of it," the president said earlier this month.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department also issued a joint statement on Cuba along with 20 other countries, condeming the mass arrests of protesters and calling on the government to respect their rights, including access to information.

"We call on the Cuban government to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the Cuban people without fear of arrest and detention," the statement read.

José Miguel Vivanco, Human Rights Watch’s director for the Americas, said protecting internet access in Cuba must be one of the top priorities of the Biden administration.

“The growing access to the internet on the island has been a true revolution that has allowed the population to communicate, organize protests and report abuses almost immediately — something that would have been impossible a few years ago,” he stold The Associated Press.

Regarding the sanctions, Vivanco said their value is “mostly symbolic,” because it is not realistic to think that they alone will change the situation on the island. He said one way to stop human rights violations in Cuba is a “multilateral and coordinated condemnation,” along with moving toward a policy that puts an end to the current embargo.