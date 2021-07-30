SANFORD, Fla. – As coronavirus cases continue surge, business owners in downtown Sanford are gearing up for the annual Christmas in July event.

Some are worried that more cases might mean less business.

What You Need To Know Christmas in July set for July 31, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.



One Sanford business owner is once again encouraging customers to wear masks



Seminole County has seen a spike in coronavirus cases

It’s a day of last minute preparations for Maguire Wise, owner of Magpies Modern General and Clothing Store.

She’s getting ready for the big Christmas in July sale on Saturday.

“It’s a followup really to small business Saturday that we do in November,” Wise said.

After coronavirus cases began to drop, she was hoping the day would feel a little more normal, but then the surge began.

Now, she’s decided to bring back some of her pandemic precautions for the big shopping day.

She starts with putting out a new sign — encouraging customers to wear masks in the store.

“We are going to suggest just for people to do that to help protect others,” Wise said.

She’ll also limit the amount of people in the store at one time.

She’s unsure about turnout because of the surge, but says they are working to keep everyone safe.

“Just know that we’re going to be doing our part, the businesses downtown, to try and make it easier and safer for everybody,” she said.

Christina Hollerbach is a local business owner and president of Sanford Main Street.

Like most main streets, downtown Sanford businesses have felt the affects of the pandemic.

“It’s this balance of to make sure that we take care of our economy just as much as we take care of each other,” Hollerbach said.

She says these events are important to help businesses thrive despite the pandemic.

“We need it more than ever,” Hollerbach said.

For Wise, she’s looking forward to the day when she can take down her mask sign for good.

“We do just hope it’s going to get better from here and look forward to things getting back to normal someday,” she said.

Hollerbach said much of the event takes place outside, so it can be a safe way to support local businesses.

The Christmas in July event in downtown Sanford is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.