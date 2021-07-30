BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Premier Health announced it is adding an emergency department and 55 jobs to its existing medical office building at 2400 Lakeview Dr. in Beavercreek.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday and announced the facility will offer the full capabilities of other Premier Health emergency departments.

“It will be a privilege to offer the Beavercreek community expanded access to quality emergency services, as well as even greater coordination of care for Premier Health patients who live, work, or shop locally,” said Dr. Darin Pangalangan, an emergency physician and Premier Health’s vice president of clinical service lines in a press release. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to partner with the city of Beavercreek in planning an expansion of these services at one of our existing sites of care in the community.”

The facility will have the ability to keep patients who require a less than 24-hour length of stay for observation, officials said.

The expanded facility will also have a community room similar to the free-standing emergency department at Austin Landing, according to a press release.

The mayor of Beavercreek said he was excited about the expansion.

“The city of Beavercreek is excited to welcome a new emergency department to our community,” said Bob Stone, mayor of the city of Beavercreek. “Premier Health’s presence in Beavercreek will bring jobs to the city and more access to health care for our residents.”

This will be the second time that Premier Health has added emergency department capabilities to an existing care site in Greene County, having done so in 2013 in Jamestown, officials said in a press release.

An opening date for the facility is set for spring 2022.