BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After nearly a year and a half of being suspended due to the pandemic, the cruise industry is preparing to make a resurgence along the Space Coast.

A day ahead of its maiden voyage with paying customers, Carnival Cruise Line welcomed guests to tour the Mardi Gras, the newest ship in its fleet.

Dubbed a “Sip & Sea” preview, guests were able to view staterooms and various entertainment venues, along with riding the BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Everyone who attended Friday had to show proof of vaccination and fill out health forms.

Carnival president Christine Duffy helped kick off the revelry and noted that for paying guests coming aboard in the near future, the biggest changes revolve around whether or not someone is vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have to know are you vaccinated or not because there are different protocols and procedures for people that are vaccinated than people on the ship that are not vaccinated,” Duffy said.

She noted that Carnival has extensive pandemic precautions and protocols in place, including testing for those who are not or choose to not bring proof of vaccination.

“We really are imploring our guests to read all of the information that we’re sending them, fill out all the proper forms. There’s a health declaration notice that must be filled out within 72 hours of boarding and that will make the boarding process easier,” Duffy said.

“That is all about protecting health and safety of everyone on board so they can enjoy their cruise.”

Carnival is the first cruise line to welcome back paying customers onto one of its ships. It comes as Brevard County, along with the rest of Florida, is seeing a spike in cases of COVID-19.

According to data released on Friday, 3,516 cases of the virus were reported between July 23 and July 29. That’s up from the 2,166 reported in the prior week. The positivity rate also rose during that time period from 20.3 percent to 23.9 percent.

Duffy said she was confident that the protocols that Carnival is taking are sufficient, even as the delta variant drives cases upward.

“We’re never going to get to zero, just like it’s not zero anywhere else. I think you’re actually safer on a cruise ship because of all the protocols that we have in place already and all of the public health standards that cruise ships have always followed,” Duffy said.

The return to paid cruising is very welcome for Port Canaveral. Port Director Captain John Murray noted that 43% of the port’s workforce was let go from last July and they are slowly bringing workers back.

“We’ve got many employees at Port Canaveral that we unfortunately had to put in a layoff status last year that are starting to come back. These people are just excited to get back to work,” Murray said.

“As cruise ships ramp up, they ramp up slowly, so not everyone is coming back at the same time.”

The return of cruising also allows Port Canaveral to finally make use of Cruise Terminal 3, the newest addition that was set to debut before the pandemic stalled cruising.

On Saturday, it will welcome guests onto the Mardi Gras, the first liquid-natural gas powered cruise vessel to sail from a U.S. port.

The Mardi Gras is scheduled to set sail at 6 p.m.