VALRICO, Fla. — State legislation going into effect this school year expands educational options for families through choice scholarships.

“You never know what to expect, and your life is always changing,” U.S. Navy spouse and working mother Tina Riffe said.

Riffe’s husband has been serving in the U.S. Navy for 16 years and has been overseas since the day after Christmas. When they and her two daughters moved to Valrico, they knew what they wanted in a school.

“It was very important for our girls to have a Christian education,” Tina Riffe said.

They found Grace Christian School in Valrico.

It’s a place where Hannah, who is 4 years old, and Vivian, 14, both can go because it includes kindergarten through 12th grade classes, and aftercare is offered.

“It’s not like I’m changing schools, so it’s a pretty easy transition between middle school and high school,” Vivian says.

This year will be even easier for their family because Vivian is getting a full $7,000 Step Up for Students Scholarship.

New state legislation opened up eligibility for military families, and they can apply at any time during the year.

Military families move frequently and don’t always end up in the neighborhood or school district they want.

“It’s really about putting the power back into the hands of the parents and letting them make the most informed decision for their families,” Keith Jacobs of Step Up for Students says.

Families can apply for four scholarships, and new eligibility is open to more students.

“Those that are in adopted or foster care are eligible, and we also have siblings of families who are on the family empowerment scholarship formerly known as Gardiner,” Jacobs says. “They’re also eligible now, and the income limit has increased for a family of four making up to $100,000 are eligible as well.”

Last year, Step Up helped nearly 160,000 students across Florida.

With school about to start, the Riffe family is ready.

“It’s like a second home for my kids,” Tina said.