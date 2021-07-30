DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nurses at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach are working day and night dealing with the latest surge of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Halifax Health is current treating 122 COVID-19 patients, as of Friday morning



Critical care nurse Jeannine Waterman says she's seen many critically sick patients asking if they can still get the COVID vaccine



Halifax Health is experiencing a staff shortage and is looking to hire dozens of nurses

“We are here, we are doing this, we are living this all day every day, and we are tired and we are frustrated,” said Jeannine Waterman, an advanced practice registered nurse.

Waterman and her team are busy working 12-hour days on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“We’re tired, we’ve been doing this for over a year now and we hoped we wouldn't be in this position now,” said Waterman.

In the last three weeks, she shared they went from treating seven COVID-19 patients at a time, to 122 as of Friday morning.

“I don't think any any of us anticipated the surge being this high," she said.

It takes a toll on Waterman, who treats the most critically ill patients. Unlike last year, she said most of them are under 65 years old, with her youngest being just 21. About 90% of them are unvaccinated.

“We are seeing a lot of people who are feeling very scared when they come in and asking us if they can be vaccinated now, which unfortunately at the time that they are critically ill with COVID is too late,” said Waterman. "For us it is heart-wrenching to watch somebody in those moments before they are being put on a ventilator to have that fear, and for them to know that they maybe could have done something or to have protected their loved ones, so for us it is hard to witness.”

Under these circumstances, Waterman said she spends a lot of times on the phone with families who are unable to be with their loved ones.

"At this point it is a little harder to make these calls because we feel like we could have done something and we shouldn’t be in this position now," said Waterman.

Overwhelmed and overworked, she hopes more people consider masking up and getting vaccinated, before ending up in her care.

"It does not prevent you completely from getting COVID, but it will help prevent and lessen the severity of the illness," said Waterman. “I desperately want people to get this vaccine.”

Currently 63 Halifax Health employees are out sick with COVID-19, leaving them extremely short-staffed. Halifax is looking to hire 150 more nurses, and is offering incentives. Find out how to apply on our website.

According to Waterman, they have a social worker that helps them process with the emotions of dealing with this surge. She shared that the one silver lining is that she is seeing more families make the decision to get vaccinated after seeing the toll COVID-19 is taking on their loved ones.