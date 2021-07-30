ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys representing a group of unemployed Floridians have filed an emergency motion asking a judge to order the state to immediately restore federal unemployment benefits.

The Motion for Emergency Injunction was filed Thursday in Broward County. A South Florida judge on Friday set a virtual hearing for 2 p.m. Aug. 9 to hear the case.

“Each of the Plaintiffs have suffered economic hardships because of COVID, have had difficulty finding work and now, with the discontinuation of the FPUC, face even more pressing hardships,” the motion states.

Attorneys are asking the judge to order the state to restore the federal benefits retroactively to June 26, 2021, as the case plays out in court.

Florida is one of 26 states that ended its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provided a weekly $300 benefit and was set to sunset in September, saying the benefits incentivized people not to work.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is violating state statute by prematurely cutting off federal benefits. The state counters that it has the right to end distribution of the benefits per the original deal with the U.S. Department of Labor.

There are similar lawsuits in half a dozen other states including Maryland, Ohio, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. Judges in Maryland and Indiana have ordered states restore benefits pending litigation.