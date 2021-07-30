ORLANDO, Fla. — As the nation and Florida grapple with an alarming surge in coronavirus infections, the Walt Disney Company said Friday it will require thousands of its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Disney will require some of its U.S.-based employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine



The policy will apply to all salaried and nonunion hourly "cast members," or workers



Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will also be required for all new hires



Disney World just reinstated its indoor face covering mandate for all guests

The policy will apply to all salaried and nonunion hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of the company’s sites.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority,” Disney said in a statement to Spectrum News.

Employees who are not vaccinated and working on-site will have 60 days to comply.

Proof of vaccination will be required, and all new hires will need to be vaccinated before they start their employment.

Disney said the decision was based on the latest recommendations from scientists, health officials and its own medical professionals.

"Vaccines are the best tool we have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees," Disney said in a statement.

The company is currently in talks with the unions that represent its employees about the requirement.

The news comes two days after Disney reinstated the indoor mask rule at Disney World and Disneyland. All guests, ages 2 and older, are required to wear face masks in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. Masks remain optional in outdoor common areas.

Disney joins Google and Facebook in requiring vaccines for some of its workforce in recent days. Amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, Google pushed back a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolled out a policy that will require everyone to be vaccinated once its campuses reopen.