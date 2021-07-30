ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the past year in the pandemic, fear of COVID-19 kept many people, both children and adults, at home and away from the doctor’s office, avoiding routine exams and treatments due to the fear of getting coronavirus.

What You Need To Know CDC: Rates of children going in for their routine vaccinations last spring dropped sharply across the country.





World Health Organization and UNICEF found 23 million children missed out on basic childhood vaccines last year, the highest number reported in more than a decade



Florida Dept. of Health has a list of required school immunizations on its website

Now, doctors are reporting lapses in care, especially in routine childhood vaccinations, stressing we need to get back on track. But ahead of the upcoming school year, now doctors are urging families to get their children caught up quickly with their shots.

“You know, every parent overall, we just care about our child’s well-being,” said Wendilys Cruz, an Orlando mother.

In just a few weeks, Wendilys Cruz's five-year-old son will start kindergarten. They're both excited for his first day of school, so Cruz said she made sure he didn't miss any of his routine vaccinations.

“I wanted him to start school on time because if not, I wouldn’t be able to go to work and he would get behind on his education. And I was definitely not going to let that happen so I made sure, I scheduled my son's vaccines on time,” Cruz said.

But not every parent was so proactive through the pandemic.

“A lot of people were hesitant to follow up on their health care, even their most routine health care,” said Dr. Michael Muszynski, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist.

A report put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this summer found rates of children going in for their routine vaccinations last spring dropped sharply across the country.

Worldwide, data from the World Health Organization and UNICEF found 23 million children missed out on basic childhood vaccines last year, the highest number reported in more than a decade.

“The decrease in immunizations that were seen in the middle of the pandemic last year were quite dramatic, for measles and HPV vaccine for example, the decreases were above 60% in number," Muszynski said. "That is a tremendous deficit heading into a school year."

Muszynski said while it’s understandable that many parents would be anxious about bringing their child in for routine immunizations during the pandemic, many kids are still behind. And now, he said, it could lead to issues down the road with HPV, outbreaks of measles, even tetanus.

“Now luckily, things have picked up, people are getting vaccinated more. There’s been a lot of catchup but it hasn’t caught up to that deficit,” Muszynski said.

The parental hesitation to put children at risk by bringing them into the doctor's office is something Cruz understands well. But, she said, it's still important to do so safely.

“If they’re a little bit hesitant or afraid, it’s understandable. But we need to get our children vaccinated. It’s very important,” Cruz said.

Working in health care has shown her how seriously doctor’s offices are taking safety right now, Cruz said. She wants other parents to know that they can feel good about bringing their kids in safely for their shots, helping make sure they're caught up in time for the start of school.

“I feel confident and I feel comfortable in coming out and taking my son to the pediatrician’s office because I know that I will take care of him and they will take care of us, too,” Cruz said.

Doctors say if you’re going in for routine vaccinations and your child is over 12 years old, you can get two done at the same time. The CDC has given its approval the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in conjunction with other inoculations on the same day. ​

County-by county immunization information

Florida requires several rounds of immunization shots for a number of illnesses in order to attend school. A full listing is available on the Florida Dept. of Health website.

Immunization shots can be administered at county health departments. To find out how to get your child's vaccinations, click on your home county below.

If you live in the Tampa Bay area, here are links for county health department immunization pages.