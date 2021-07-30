ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth elevated its COVID status to "black" Thursday night, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise throughout the hospitals Central Florida network.

Black status means AdventHealth will defer all non-emergency surgeries at its hospitals. All hospital-based outpatient procedures will be deferred as well, and outpatient surgery sites will also only conduct time sensitive and urgent procedures.

In addition to that, time-sensitive pediatric procedures can be conducted with the approval of AdventHealth's chief medical officer.

Patients with any canceled procedures will be contacted.

The decision to elevate to black status happened after AdventHealth announced it had reached 1,000 patients with COVID throughout its network, exceeding numbers last seen in January 2021.

The hospital says 94% of those patients are unvaccinated.

“What is extraordinary is the speed at which we are currently seeing new cases, and unfortunately the slope is steep and haven't seen the end,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director at AdventHealth.

Officials with the hospital system say changing the status is a way to ensure they will have enough capacity across the network in the future, since the hospitals are designed to be expandable. Officials also say they have a good supply of ventilators, monitors and other specialized equipment needed to convert spaces to ICU level rooms as needed.

Medical leaders encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and wear a mask indoors in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Enid Rosa tested positive for COVID-19 in February. “I had horrible pain. I cannot explain the body aches, I was cold, I was hot.”

Rosa said it got so bad she went to the hospital, was put on oxygen, and stayed there for eight days, losing more than 20 pounds.

Rosa shared her story so others understand what they may face if they contract COVID-19. She encourages everyone follow CDC guidelines.

DR. Hsu believes if people get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines, we could see the number of new cases stabilize by mid-August.​