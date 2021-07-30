CLEVELAND — In the construction world, hard work and determination are rewarded.

That’s the message Cleveland Builds is teaching students in their pre-apprenticeship program.

What You Need To Know 30 students are taking part in the first Cleveland Builds program They learn from different professionals in trade unions from across northeast Ohio After completion, they will get help submitting resumes for jobs

Out of 90 applicants, 30 students were chosen to take part in their eight class sessions. The sessions are designed to allow students to explore trades and help them get jobs in construction.

“In order to have quality infrastructure, quality hospitals and schools, among other things, we have to have well-trained people to do the work," said Keith Laschinger, executive director of Cleveland Builds.

All across the country, there's high demand for workers to fill jobs in the skilled trades.​

The Service Home Advisors found that 71% of contractors in a recent survey agree there's a shortage of skilled tradespeople.

Students at Cleveland Builds are learning from professionals in trades like plumbing, cement masonry, electrical and more, to give them insight into what specialty they might want to enter.

“I’ve really found a liking to carpentry. I really enjoy woodworking at home so being able to use those skills that I already enjoy in everyday life, means I could enjoy that career for the rest of my life,” said student Tasha Jones.

Each student has their own reasons for wanting to go into construction.

Whether it be planning for the future, like Skyler Reid, who said his motivation is geared towards retirement.

“They all say that you get a really great pension when you retire.”

For Patrick Dunlap, it's all about supporting his family.

“I just know I need to be a provider at this point/ I have young children and I would say they are my biggest motivation.”

Upon completion, Cleveland Builds helps connect the students with unions and jobs that can provide security for them.

“I’m excited to see where our participants go and the success they’ll achieve,” said Laschinger.

If you want to know how you can get involved, email info@Clevelandbuilds.com.