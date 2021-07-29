PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska after a large earthquake struck the peninsula.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska at about 8:15 p.m.



The quake was about 29 miles below the surface of the ocean, according to USGS



The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Hinchinbrook Entrance, 90 miles east of Seward, to Unimak Pass, and for the Aleutian Islands, from Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska, to Samalga Pass, Alaska, which is 30 miles southwest of Nikolski.

A tsunami warning issued for Hawaii has been canceled.

Two other earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 occurred in the same area within a half hour of the first one, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a notice that the potential threat to Guam and American Samoa was still under investigation.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” PTWC said.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.