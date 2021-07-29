ST. PETERSBURG — 22 South Food Hall, the latest venture for entrepreneur cooks to test their taste in South St. Pete, closed its doors Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Former Bucs player Vincent Jackson, who died in February, played role in 22 South project



Historic building has seen many changes in search for success



More Pinellas County headlines

William Gravley, who ran Better BBQ there, said business was doing well since they opened back in April.

“People have been coming from Sarasota, from Tampa, from Ruskin, I mean from everywhere," Gravley said.

“I really want to say thank you to the management team that’s done such a fantastic job of getting this place up and running. It’s just the fact that a tragedy happened before we were able to get the doors open.”

That tragedy was the death of former Bucs player Vincent Jackson back in February. William says he played a big part in the 22 South project.

Over the last several years, the historic building has been in a constant state of reinventing itself, hoping a business would move in and take root. After its renovation, Sylvia’s Soul Food first opened up in the space in 2013 only to close three years later.

That was followed by Callaloo which soon pivoted to the 22 South concept of grouping different cooks in the same venue. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Mayor Rick Kriseman stated, “We are disappointed to learn this, and we will keep moving forward.“

William says he’s not ready to throw in his apron yet.

“I’m hoping it’s just a pause. That’s my hope and my prayer.“