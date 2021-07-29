The Senate voted on Thursday in widely bipartisan fashion to pass a $2.1 billion emergency appropriations bill to shore up security at the U.S. Capitol and reimburse law enforcement agencies for costs incurred during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The measure passed the chamber unanimously in a 98-0 vote. The bill now heads to the house.

"We have the responsibility to take care of the Capitol Police in the wake of their incredible service on January 6th, and to reimburse our National Guard for costs incurred protecting the Capitol," Sen. Leadhy said in announcing the agreement. "We have the responsibility to pay for costs we have already incurred as a result of the pandemic. And we have the moral responsibility to stand with our Afghan partners who stood with us through two decades of war."

"This bipartisan agreement addresses these critical needs, and it addresses them now because they cannot wait," he added.

The bill would provide $406 million to support the Capitol Police and to secure the Capitol, including about $70 million for salaries and expenses on Jan. 6, as well as $521 million to reimburse the National Guard for the cost of deploying to the Capitol. $300 million will go toward upgrading windows and doors around the Capitol, as well as installing new security cameras.

The measure also provides $1.125 billion in support and assistance to Afghan refugees who supported the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan, including $600 million for refugee and migration assistance, as well as improving and strengthening the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the White House supported the new funding: "We certainly have supported and advocated for additional funding for the Special Immigrant Visa program, something that is a huge priority to the president."

The Department of Defense will receive $500 million "to provide emergency transportation, housing, and other essential services to Afghan partners leaving the country."

The measure also includes more than $42 million in funding to provide for safe and healthy Congressional operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including $22 million for "enhanced cleaning, personal protective equipment, telework equipment, essential overtime pay, and salaries of employees of impacted contractors subject to furloughs and/or layoffs."

