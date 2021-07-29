LAKE MARY, Fla. — Along with rising new cases of COVID-19, local hospitals say they are also noticing more cases of the virus in children.

Orlando Health says over the past few weeks, they’ve seen a definite increase in younger patients, including children admitted to the hospital who are battling COVID-19.

Some Central Florida summer camps have been disrupted after campers caught COVID



Orlando Health attributes the surge in pediatric cases to the fact children under 12 can't be vaccinated.

Orlando Health says it’s now treating at least seven pediatric patients with COVID-19 at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. And the American Academy of Pediatrics says 38,000 new pediatric cases were reported last week across the country.

The rising cases among children is already causing disruption at summer camps. At FIT for Girls in Lake Mary, mental health counselor Shantala Boss says one of the camp participants tested positive for COVID-19. Because of that, another participant dropped out. It’s all now weighing on the girls who stayed at the camp.

“We were starting to move forward a little bit, and now we’re back at that same place where we’re just stuck and not moving,” said Annabel Kovacsik, a camp participant.

“Just exhaustion, I mean – we’re all tired – it’s like, goodness, is this happening to us again,” said Boss.

The camp mixes physical fitness tips with mental health work. Boss decided to use the disruption as an example for the young ladies on how they can face what’s likely to be a resurgence in uncertainty.

“We’ve been through this before, it will be OK, we will rise above it and trying not to overreact initially,” said Boss.

“It definitely makes me think about what I’m going to have to endure with school,” said Kovacsik.

Orlando Health attributes part of the surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases to the fact that many children simply aren’t old enough to get vaccinated. Doctors there are urging parents of kids 12 and older to get their children vaccinated.