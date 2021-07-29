First lady Dr. Jill Biden will undergo a procedure to remove an object that became lodged in her left foot after stepping on it on the beach in Hawaii, her spokesperson announced Thursday.

Dr. Biden made an official visit to Hawaii following her trip to Japan to lead the U.S. Delegation to the Olympics in Tokyo.

"Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot," spokesperson Michael LaRosa said. "She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object."

Dr. Biden's husband, President Joe Biden, will join her at Walter Reed.

The first lady toured a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Waipahu High School in Waipahu, Hawaii, as part of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine push and met with military families at a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. It is unclear when Dr. Biden sustained the injury to her foot.

