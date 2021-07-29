RALEIGH, N.C. — GalaxyCon Raleigh is back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The highly contagious delta variant didn’t keep most fans from missing the event for a second straight year.

“Right now, I'm getting ready to put my Woody shirt on," Dylan Galletta said.

Galletta is preparing for the first day of GalaxyCon.

It's an event he and countless others couldn’t attend last year because of COVID-19.

“I kinda missed out on it, but I’m excited to be back," Galletta said.

“It's so good to have this back right now, because we need that hope right now," Giancarlo Esposito said.

Esposito, star of "Breaking Bad" and "The Mandalorian," got the thousands of fans inside the Raleigh Convention Center pumped for GalaxyCon.

“Thank you for being here. This is a tribute to all of you. GalaxyCon, yo yo yo, here we go," Esposito said.

However, there’s quite a big elephant in the giant room.

“You know for pictures and stuff like that, I'm gonna have it off or just when I'm walking around, or when I get too close to someone I'll definitely pop it on," Galletta said about wearing a mask.

Galletta isn’t too worried about the highly contagious delta variant.

“A little bit, but I got vaccinated beforehand, so that will hopefully help me be protected a little bit," Galletta said.

For now, attendees are focused on a good time.

“We need to play a little bit. We need to have fun, and we need to all be ourselves to feel all of our dreams can come true," Esposito said.

GalaxyCon tickets are still available and the events continue through Sunday.