ORLANDO, Fla. — As concerns grow over rising COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are updating their face mask policies again, requiring all visitors and cast members to wear masks when indoors, starting July 30.

"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status," Disney said in update posted to its website late Wednesday.

In outdoor common areas, masks remain optional for all visitors.

In June, Disney World lifted the indoor mask requirement for vaccinated visitors except when on Disney transportation.

The change in policy comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for vaccinated people, recommending that everyone wear masks in public indoor settings, even if they have been vaccinated, in areas of "substantial or high transmission."

Orange County, where Disney World is located, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting county Mayor Jerry Demings to say the county was in "crisis mode." Demings on Wednesday signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency and urged residents and businesses to following the latest CDC guidance.