ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line has shared more details about the adult only spaces that will be available aboard the Disney Wish ship, which is scheduled to debut June 2022.

In addition to the previously announced Star Wars-themed bar and numerous specialty dining experiences, the cruise ship will also offer multiple themed lounges as well as two new salon experiences.

The bars and lounges, for the first time, will be spread out among the ship core gathering places to allow a more flexible, free-flow experience.

The Keg & Compass will be a pub drawing its inspiration from Norse seafaring folklore. The pub will also feature references to Disney characters and stories related to the sea, while serving craft brews and an assortment of liquors, wines and cocktails.

Cinderella will be the inspiration behind the Nightingale’s piano bar. The venue will feature a menu of wine and hand-crafted cocktails. Over at The Bayou, guests will find a lounge inspired by New Orleans and Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.” The venue will features a canopy of twinkling fireflies overhead as well as two gazebos on either side of the bar for small groups.

The ship will offer the Untangled Salon and Hook’s Barbery—two standalone venues for hairstyling and beauty services.

The Untangled Salon, inspired by Rapunzel, will be decorated with floating lantern light fixtures and signature chandelier reminiscent of the flower that gave the princess’s hair its magical abilities. The salon will offer services such as haircuts, styling, manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening and skin treatments.

At Hook’s Barbery, guests will find a unique twist on the traditional European men’s salon. It will offer cuts, shaves, as well as nail and skin care in a setting of dark woods and ornate mirrors.

And for added relaxation, guests can visit the Senses Spa, which will feature a dedicated outdoor spa space that acts as an extension of the Rainforest experience. The spa will feature private treatment rooms, spa villas and offer specialized treatments.

“With the Disney Wish, we wanted to design an experience that allows our grown-up guests to relax, recharge and reconnect in unique ways that only Disney Cruise Line can create,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio executive with Walt Disney Imagineering, in a statement. “Not only did we infuse more storytelling and enchantment into the adult-exclusive venues, but we added more variety and made them more accessible than ever before.”

The Disney Wish will sail on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, offering three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney’s island, Castaway Cay.