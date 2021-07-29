VIERA, Fla. — Brevard County school district leaders are meeting right now to discuss safety measures for the upcoming school year, including whether to make masks mandatory, with COVID cases rising in the county.

It's a topic that was just added to the meeting agenda, following the new CDC guidance of recommending K-12 students, teachers and staff mask up again.

The school room at the district headquarters in Viera was busy Thursday and, seemingly, visibly divided between people for and against masks.

“I think masks should be worn,” said Cassandra Cannon, a nurse whose nephew is returning to elementary school in a few weeks.

She recently had a relative die due to the virus.

“You don’t really think about it until it hits really close to you,” she said.

Community members are gathered outside of a Brevard County school board meeting where the superintendent will be presenting their COVID mitigation strategies for the 2020-2021 school year. pic.twitter.com/xQi6NR4AM6 — Autumn Calica (@AutumnCalica) July 29, 2021

According to the health department in Brevard County, the current positivity rate is 20%. This same time last year, the positivity rate in the county was 7%.

“Obviously masks are going to be part of the discussion,” said Matt Susin, Brevard School Board District 4 commissioner.

Other topics on the agenda include quarantining students, will there be e-learning and contract tracing. There will be a public comment period.

“Work together on debating hotly, and come up with the best solution for Brevard,” said Susin.

“I think people are not taking it as serious as when it first started, and I think they should,” said Cannon.