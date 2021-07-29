A milestone moment unfolded in downtown Rome, where leaders cut ribbon on a new multi-million dollar facility.

Cold Point Corporation's 50,000-square-foot building cost more than $5 million to build. About $900,000 in funding came from the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The company manufactures water-sourced heat pumps and cooling units. It's been a part of the city for the last 21 years.

Those involved say the project has come a long way, and they're very proud of the finished product.

"It took a little bit of time, you know, and COVID extended it, but within the last 18 months or so, it went from a vacant lot to a new facility," said Steve Schreppel, Cold Point Corporation president.

More than 50 jobs are being created. The new building is located on Henry Street.