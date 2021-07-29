WINTER PARK, Fla. — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes new recommendations for everyone to wear a mask indoors in areas where COVID-19 cases are high, Rollins College also is making changes to its face-covering policy.

What You Need To Know Rollins changes mask policy because of COVID pandemic



Face coverings are now required inside campus buildings



The policy affects everyone, vaccinated or not



The college has a responsibility to keep people safe, student says

Vaccinated or not, everyone on campus must wear a face covering while inside buildings, starting Thursday.

Rollins senior Chantell Perez says she is fine with the change.

“With the rise of the delta variant, it’s the responsibility of the university to ensure all these students will be kept safe and a safety protocol to require students to wear masks,” Perez says.

Rollins does allow people to go without masks under certain conditions like when they are working alone in a private office or lab, or working in a small group of fully vaccinated individuals.

Perez says she is just hoping the infection and hospitalization numbers decline and this pandemic ends soon.

Until then, wearing a mask is an important step to take to try to avoid getting infected, she says.

“It will ensure the safety of all the students,” Perez says.