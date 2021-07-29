For children who grew up and the '90's and 2000's, it's hard to hear the upbeat, reggae opening theme for 'Arthur,' sung by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, without bursting into song: "And I say, "Hey!" / What a wonderful kind of day / Where you can learn to work and play / And get along with each other."

But millions of children – even those who have grown up and may now have children of their own – will be saying "Hey" to beloved anthropomorphic aardvark Arthur Read for the final time, as the longest-running kids animated series in history will come to an end in 2022.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Carol Greenwald, the show's executive producer, said in a statement Wednesday. "In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of 'Arthur' will debut. 'Arthur' will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come."

Greenwald's statement did not provide a reason for the cancelation.

The show is based on the children’s book series written by author Marc Brown. Arthur Read made his debut in the 1976 book "Arthur's Nose."

The television series won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, as well as a Peabody Award.

Kathy Waugh, one of the show's writers who helped develop the series, said on an episode of the podcast "Finding D.W." – a podcast about the series named after Arthur's younger sister Dora Winifred "D.W." Read – which aired this month that the show is "no longer in production."

"We had our wrap party two years ago," Waugh told the podcast's host, voice actor Jason Szwimmer, who voiced the character D.W.

Waugh continued by saying that she believed the decision to cancel the show is a "mistake."

"I think Arthur should come back, and I’m know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake," Waugh said. "I don’t know if it was a ratings issue, or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25, two years ago."

Though Waugh noted the show "felt evergreen," the long-running show dealt with a number of modern social issues, including gay marriage, kicking off its 22nd season with the episode "Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone," which featured teacher Mr. Ratburn marrying Patrick, a local chocolatier in fictional ElwoodCity, where the series is set.

"PBS Kids programs are designed to reflect the diversity of communities across the nation," Maria Vera Whelan, senior director of marketing, communications and social media for children’s media and education at PBS, said in a statement at the time. "We believe it is important to represent the wide array of adults in the lives of children who look to PBS Kids every day."

The show did not shy away from portraying real-world issues – including asthma (Arthur's best friend Buster Baxter, a bunny, deals with the respiratory condition), diabetes, dyslexia, stuttering and Asperger syndrome – not unlike fellow PBS stalwart, "Sesame Street."

"The best kids’ television, and Arthur is absolutely at the apex of that particular genre, expands a child’s life, reflects a child’s life, makes children of all shapes and sizes feel seen," Waugh said, adding: "It shapes how you see the world, and it shapes how you see yourself in the world."

The show also became a part of internet culture, with moments from the series generating a number of popular memes – from Arthur's clenched fist to D.W.'s iconic "that sign can’t stop me because I can’t read."

Arthur himself even got in on the fun.

A spokesperson for PBS station WGBH said that "we appreciate the memes that have been created and shared in good fun," but "we are, however, disappointed by the few that are outside of good taste."

But the legacy of the show will no doubt live on, despite its cancellation. Greenwald said that "GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional ‘Arthur’ content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."

"Thank you Arthur for helping all of us learn to work and play and get along with each other," Mass. Sen. Ed Markey posted on Twitter.