SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several organizations are coming together in Seminole County to take testing and the COVID-19 vaccine into underserved communities as cases continue to increase.

Fred Hausknecht, now under the care of Sanford substance abuse facility The Recovery House of Central Florida, has taken steps toward better health.

“I was out there doing my thing, running the streets,” Hausknecht said.

On Wednesday, he’s received his first dose of a COVID vaccine.

“Now that my head’s clear, it’s become a high priority,” Hausknecht said.

In a public-private partnership to test and vaccinate hard-to-reach communities, Seminole County Health Department, Allied Health in Goldsboro and the Goldsboro Museums are bringing vaccinations and testing to The Recovery House.

“What could be the impact of these services on your quality of life?” The Recovery House of Central Florida Executive Director David Bradley asked. “…We try to educate them.”

Many people in underserved communities don’t know what’s available or how to get it or know, and a trusted source for information like The Recovery House helps, Bradley said.

“The more we talk about the vaccination or getting vaccinated, the more our percentages will go up,” Bradley said.

The initiative comes as Seminole County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, up to 19% in the past week.

Hausknecht said his first dose is a relief as he considers his family’s future.

“I have children, I have a wife,” Hausknecht said. “So, it takes a lot of worry out of that if something were to happen to me.”

The Goldsboro Museum and Allied Health are teaming up again with the Seminole County Health Department to vaccinate and test on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goldsboro Art Square.