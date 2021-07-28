The country is currently seeing a national workforce shortage. It's the same for veterinarians who are struggling to keep up with the demand brought on by all the new pet owners during the pandemic.

Meet Dr. Todd Wihlen and Teddy! I’m at the Pittsford Animal Hospital talking to Dr. Wihlen about how the national vet shortage is being seen here locally. With a lot of pandemic adoptions, vets are feeling overwhelmed. And we have tips to keep your pet healthy!@SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/arTIQJxclS — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 28, 2021

Animal hospitals are feeling a bit overwhelmed and many pet owners have noticed how difficult it is to get an appointment for their furry friends.

For those who are worried about a sick pet, here’s what to look out for if your pet needs urgent care. Dr. Wihlen, who’s also the Regional Medical Director of Monroe Veterinarian Associates, says clinics everywhere are dealing with having to prioritize the sickest pets first pic.twitter.com/8rTGGagTvb — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 28, 2021

Dr. Todd Wihlen, a veterinarian at the Pittsford Animal Hospital, spoke with Spectrum News 1 about the impact the pandemic has had on veterinarians and what you can do if you're pet is sick and you're having trouble getting an appointment.

So remember to be patient with veterinarian offices right now as they work extra hard to take care of every pet’s needs! pic.twitter.com/HWBqGGqaOO — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 28, 2021

Click on the video above to see the full interview.