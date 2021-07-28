The country is currently seeing a national workforce shortage. It's the same for veterinarians who are struggling to keep up with the demand brought on by all the new pet owners during the pandemic.
Animal hospitals are feeling a bit overwhelmed and many pet owners have noticed how difficult it is to get an appointment for their furry friends.
Dr. Todd Wihlen, a veterinarian at the Pittsford Animal Hospital, spoke with Spectrum News 1 about the impact the pandemic has had on veterinarians and what you can do if you're pet is sick and you're having trouble getting an appointment.
Click on the video above to see the full interview.