Making women feel beautiful is Erin Dickan’s passion. It’s something she realized when styling breast cancer survivors for fashion shows at a previous job.

“I just felt like that was my calling,” Dickan said.

The stylist has been working with makeup for 11 years, and has all the tools she needs. She enjoys teaming up with boudoir photographer Crystal Beckwith.

“It’s really cool to help women be able to see themselves in a different way, and it kind of just shifts their entire life to think a little bit more positively about themselves,” Beckwith said.

Having to stop services last year was difficult for the ladies.

“A lot of us are sole proprietors and in business for ourselves, so unfortunately, we don’t have that 9 to 5 to where we have [paid time off], so if we don’t work, we don’t get paid,” Dickan said.

“It was really weird,” said Beckwith. “I’m a people person. I like hanging out with my girls in my studio, so just feeling isolated was really sucky. I missed being able to do my work.”

When their services could resume, new challenges came up in addition to the challenge of getting PPE, one of those being inflation.

“Color, makeup, supplies for hair; that has all gone up just like everything else, I feel like right now. So that is a little stressful because things have probably doubled in price,” Dickan said.

But Dickan and Beckwith are excited to be back helping make women feel more beautiful.

“I think in the last year, I think we’ve actually had more clients than we’ve had before,” Beckwith said.

“Hair and makeup really can change a lot about you,” said Dickan. “You walk into a salon and you’re feeling blah and then you can leave flying high knowing that you just got glam-ified, and you have a whole new way about how you look at yourself.”

You can connect with Erin Dickan on Facebook or Instagram by searching “Bella Glam Beauty.”

You can connect with Crystal Beckwith on Facebook under “CR Boudoir” and on Instagram under “CR Boudoir.NY.”