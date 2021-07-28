Senate lawmakers negotiating the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill said Wednesday that they have reached an agreement on the major issues about the measure, and a procedural vote could come as soon as later that evening.

"We now have an agreement on the major issues and we're prepared to move forward," Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, the lead Republican negotiator on the bill, told reporters.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said that they are "still finalizing details," but she is "delighted" that they have reached this accord.

Earlier Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that "members should be prepared to vote again" on a procedural vote to advance the bill "as early as tonight."

The procedural vote needs 60 votes to proceed, thanks to the Senate's legislative filibuster threshold, so 10 Republicans will need to vote with all 50 Democrats in order for the motion to pass.

Already, Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana have signaled that they plan to vote yes to begin debate on the bill.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.