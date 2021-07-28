Annabelle, a cow, was born less than one day ago.

"A year from now, she will hit the dating scene and go find herself a boyfriend," said Conor O’Gorman, Eden Valley Farms partner. "Nine months after that, she will have her first calf, which allows her to start her first lactation. In order to produce milk, you need to have a baby."

What You Need To Know The herd manager at Eden Valley Farms says that their cows are treated humanely from day one



To keep the cows most comfortable, fresh feed is pushed up once every hour



There are also large overhead fans to keep the cows cool

O’Gorman started working here over summers during high school, studied animal science at Cornell, and after graduation, returned to work at the farm full time. He says that making sure the cows are taken care of and stay comfortable is of utmost importance.

"Our cows here at Eden Valley are treated humanely and ethically from day one," added O’Gorman.

At the conventional dairy, 1,150 cows are milked three times a day. The milk is then picked up once a day and sold across New York state.

"It’s unfortunate that people have a misconception about dairy," explained O’Gorman. "A few bad apples will spoil a bushel, as they say, and that’s not the case for 99% of dairy operations."

He says that at Eden Valley Farms, measures are taken to ensure the comfort of their cows.

"To keep our cows most comfortable here on the farm, we push fresh feed up once every hour," said O’Gorman. "We have large, overhead fans, every 40 feet in the barn, and we have mist lines."

He explains that these are just some of the steps taken to try and keep their cows happy, because the workers here say that their cows, like Annabelle, aren’t just a business. They love them.