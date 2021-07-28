MILWAUKEE — The Deer DIstrict is about to get busier, but not because of a Bucks game.

Fiserv Forum will add a new “Deer District Market” on July 28; it runs from July to September each year.

The Deer District announced the new event on Twitter on July 13, and kicks off tonight.

The space will be “a new night market with an emphasis on supporting minority-owned businesses, supplying the community with healthy, locally-produced food, and supporting and developing small food businesses,” officials said.

The night market will take place on Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. on the following dates:

July 28

August 4

August 11

August 25

September 1

September 8

September 15

September 25 (Saturday)

Vendors will be able to apply for the market via an email account found on the market’s website, though space is limited.

The market is sponsored by Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin.

“We’re pleased to partner with Deer District and the Milwaukee Bucks to bring this fun, new event to downtown in a way that promotes healthy eating and support for local food business,” said David Olson, Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin's senior vice president & chief strategy and business development officer. “Deer District Market will bring healthy nutritious options within walking distance to more of our community and promote a healthier lifestyle by offering nutritious food choices and education.”