DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For the first time, Daytona Beach International Airport was named the top commercial service airport in the state by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The award is given to airports that have a record of exceptional aviation safety, aesthetic improvements and great management.

After going head to head with larger airports, staff at the airport shared that they are thrilled that their hard work is being recognized.

“Here at Daytona Beach International Airport you may have to wait five minutes at the TSA checkpoint, there are no wait lines," said Joanna Magley, director of Marketing and Customer Experience at Daytona Beach International Airport. "So the convenience of when you park at the airport and come in, you're here and you are really at the gate within 10 minutes of arriving at the airport. So it's a high level of customer service that we offer here and just the convenience and really a decreased level of stress.”

Magley shared that she is confident this award will help them attract more airlines to Daytona Beach.