ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Of the more than 34 million COVID-19 cases in the United States, only a small number of the patients reported being reinfected, but those who were say they have been severely affected emotionally and physically.

Laura Asta, 57, first got the coronavirus in June 2020, and she still experiences many long-term effects. She is what is considered a long-hauler.

Some of the health issues she continues to experience a year later include hair loss, impaired vision, damaged vocal chords, severe headaches, etc.

“With these long-hauler effects, my medical provider advised that I not get the vaccine due to autoimmune issues,” Asta said.

A month ago, almost exactly one year to the day she first became infected with COVID, she attended a small family gathering at her parents’ home.

“And a family member was there,” Asta said. “She thought she just had a sinus infection.”

It was actually the coronavirus, and it spread among many of the guests, including Asta for a second time.

"I was really kind of shocked, quite honestly,” Asta said. “I really was, to get it again."

The Centers for Disease Control report only a 1% rate of reinfection for COVID-19 survivors.

Because of the health issues from her first infection, she received monoclonal antibody infusion at True Health’s treatment center in Sanford to reduce the chance of hospitalization.

“I’m so grateful for the monoclonal antibody infusion,” Asta said. “I really feel it’s helped tremendously.”

Her husband was also infected at the family gathering, and he received the infusion treatment as well.

“His vital signs were deteriorating rapidly to the point where I had to take him to the emergency department and also call paramedics one day,” Asta said. “That’s how afraid I was for him. The infusion helped him turn the corner, [and now] I’m very optimistic my husband and I will fully recover.”

But not everyone in her family survived.

“Unfortunately, both of my parents passed away due to complications of COVID-19,” Asta said. “They passed one day apart, which was extra difficult but at the same time beautiful in that they had been together since high school over 70 years.”

More than a year into the global pandemic, Asta said she knows all the ways COVID-19 can affect a person personally and professionally. She is a registered nurse.

“I actually think it’s a gift because it’s allowed me to have great empathy and really understand how it feels physically, emotionally, etc.,” Asta said.

She said it also helped her become better informed so she could explain to patients the forms of treatment, such as monoclonal antibody infusion treatment, are available.

Her hope is for no one to experience what she’s gone through physically and emotionally again. Asta said she recommends a COVID vaccine for everyone who can get one.