The United States has sold a unique Wu-Tang Clan album once owned by convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Shkreli, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for a securities fraud conviction, was forced to surrender the "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album as part of an approximately $7.4 million forfeiture money judgment



Shkreli, more commonly known by the “Pharma Bro” nickname, was convicted in 2017 for lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled to get, and defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock



Shkreli first gained notoriety by buying the rights to a drug used to treat an infection that occurs in some AIDS, malaria and cancer patients and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill

The album was sold to an unknown buyer for an undisclosed sum of money.

“Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself,” Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. “With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete.”

According to the release from the DOJ, when Shkreli purchased the Album in 2015, it was marketed as “both a work of art and an audio artifact.”

The Album includes a hand-carved nickel-silver box as well as a leather-bound manuscript containing lyrics and a certificate of authenticity. The Album is subject to various restrictions, including those relating to the duplication of its sound recordings.

In Sept. 2017, just weeks after his conviction but before the court-imposed forfeiture, Shkreli attempted to sell the Album in an online auction.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release, and was ordered to pay the approximately $7.4 million forfeiture money judgment, as well as approximately $388,000 in restitution and a $75,000 fine. Shkreli was forced to forfeit the album and other substitute assets to satisfy the Forfeiture Judgment, according to the DOJ.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.