Bowlz & Bunz food truck is searing up their salmon burger for the Chef’s Kitchen.
Chef and St. Pete native Julius Forte moved between the gridiron and cast iron for most of his life.
The former USF defensive lineman has a mother in catering, and he grew up cooking. Now, he's sharing the recipe for one of his culinary creations.
Salmon Burger
Ingredients:
- 6 ounces skinless salmon filet
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 2 teaspoons honey
- Brioche bun
- Aioli
- Spinach
- Tomato
- Pickle
- Onion
- Oil/butter for toasting bun
Aioli ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnanise
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoom granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon seasoning salt
- Half lime, squeezed
- Utensils:
- Medium frying pan
- Spatula
- Non-stick pan spray
- Pan lid (for steaming)
Directions:
- After salmon has been seasoned (without the honey), set your pan to a medium-high temperature and allow your pan to warm.
- Once warm, spray your pan and lay your salmon meat side down first (this allows for an even sear).
- Add lid to the pan for approximately two minutes.
- After two minutes, remove the lid and flip the salmon.
- Once you flip the salmon, add your honey and place the lid on top.
- Allow the salmon to cook for another 10 minutes (depending on how thick the salmon is) with the lid on the pan, checking and lightly shifting the salmon around the pan every two to three minutes to make sure it’s not sticking to the pan.
- While the salmon is cooking, toast your buns and dress them with the toppings.
- After the salmon is cooked to your likeness. Add to the bun and ENJOY!