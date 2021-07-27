Preparation for a new school year doesn’t have to be taxing.

Through Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, you can avoid paying sales taxes and any discretionary sales surtaxes on certain clothing and school supplies from Saturday through Monday, Aug. 9.

During the 10-day period, the state exempts taxes on most school supplies that sell for $15 or less, plus clothing, footwear and accessories that sell for $60 or less, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.

It’s similar to a hurricane-season tax holiday that the state offered about two months ago — although this one emphasizes preparation for school, not storms.

The sales tax exemption also includes the first $1,000 of personal computers and related accessories for noncommercial home and personal use.

The state says the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Here's a breakdown of qualifying purchases:

SHOES AND CLOTHING: Up to $60 per item. According to the state, this includes apparel and accessories such as a wallet or bag including handbags, backpacks, fanny packs and diaper bags.

The exemption does not apply to watches, watch bands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, skis or roller blades. The Department of Revenue asks that you think in terms of what is “intended to be worn on or about the human body.”

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Up to $15 per item for supplies such as pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, glue, folders, notebooks, binders, lunch boxes and computer disks.

COMPUTERS: The first $1,000 on the price of computers and certain computer accessories are exempt from sales taxes as long as you buy them for personal use. This includes desktop, laptop and tablet computers, computer batteries, storage devices, printers, printer ink and software.

Video game consoles? Nice try. But no.

For a broader look at exempt and taxable items, visit the Department of Revenue’s information page.