ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents say they’re worried about masks being optional for students in the upcoming school year as COVID-19 infections in Orange County skew younger.

Eric Grimmer said he and his wife will have their daughters wear masks until they can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“My kids are at day care right now," Grimmer said. "They have their masks on."

Throughout the last school year, his 5-year-old wore a mask with no problem, he said.

But recently while at day care, he said she has started to take it off during the day.

“And we were speculating one of the reasons it could’ve been, and actually the past weekend she confirmed it to us, was that, ‘Well, none of my other friends are wearing masks,’' ” Grimmer said.

Masks are optional at her day care and will be at her school when she goes back in two weeks because the Orange County Public School board voted two weeks ago to make masks optional.

“Not only will she just be more exposed to a lot of people not wearing masks, it will make it less likely for her to wear it as well,” Grimmer said.

But Monday, Orange County leaders voiced concerns over the rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations.

When asked about the district’s mask optional policy in light of the surge, OCPS Director of Communications Scott Howat said, “The policy does have a mechanism for the superintendent, in consultation with the board and local health officials, to make a determination, and I’m sure they’ll have that discussion at the next board meeting.”

The next board meeting is Tuesday.

And he’s specifically referring to the second part of the revised OCPS mask policy, which states the superintendent can make masks mandatory again if government leaders issue new COVID restrictions or warnings. That was the part of the policy that mask-optional advocates wanted the board to change.

But Grimmer said he hopes the board will utilize that option in light of the increased spread among the unvaccinated, at least until more people can get vaccinated.

“This current situation, two weeks out from school, dictates that masks are required indoors,” Grimmer said.

The mask policy is not listed on Tuesday's agenda, but Howat said the board will likely discuss it.

And members of the community have said they plan to bring it up during public comment.

In the meantime, Howat said the district urges parents to put masks on their children if they're not vaccinated.

“Those that can’t be vaccinated, we are saying ‘Look, wear a mask,' " Howat said. "It’s optional for now, but we are definitely strongly encouraging wearing a mask for those that aren’t vaccinated or who can’t get vaccinated, aren’t eligible.”