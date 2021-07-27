CENTRAL FLORIDA — As many Central Florida students get ready to head back to school in two weeks, local law enforcement are cracking down on drivers not stopping for pedestrians crossing the streets.

Tuesday and Wednesday, police in plain clothes will cross the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for drivers who do not stop for pedestrians at 15 heavily traveled crosswalks near schools in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

What You Need To Know Smart Growth America ranks the Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford area as the deadliest in the country for pedestrians





Operation Best Foot Forward has given out more than 10,000 citations and warnings since 2012



More information: https://www.iyield4peds.org/who-we-are/





Real Time Traffic Expert Jerry Hume has long reported on the pedestrian dangers in our area, with Central Florida ranked as the deadliest in the country.

​Since 2012, police have enforced at nearly 200 crosswalks as part of this initiative.

Drivers who are not following the rules, will be issued warnings or citations which is a $164 minimum fine and three points on a driver's license.

Smart Growth America ranks the Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford area as number one in the country for pedestrian deaths with 656 people killed between 2008 and 2017.



Operation Best Foot Forward has given out more than 10,000 citations and warnings and improved yielding by 44% over the last nine years.