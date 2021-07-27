SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — True Health has seen the highest number of COVID-19 patients in need of monoclonal coronavirus antibody infusion treatment in July since it opened its infusion treatment center in April, the nonprofit clinic reported Tuesday.

Of the 42 patients True Health has helped, more than half received treatment this month.

April: 5 patients

May: 11 patients

June: 3 patients

July: 23 patients

Marlene Jackson, 43, received treatment at the infusion center after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-July.

“I was shocked,” said Jackson, who had received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination April 2. “I never thought I would get any COVID-19 virus.”

Jackson, who said she followed all the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, said she believes she likely got the coronavirus interacting with customers at work.

“I work at an insurance office, and there’s no mandate for people to wear a mask,” Jackson said.

Jackson sent her son to stay at his father’s as she recovers. Her daughters are out of the state traveling.

“When you have COVID, you have to be alone,” Jackson said. “You can’t be around nobody.”

She developed walking pneumonia, lost her sense of taste and smell because of the coronavirus.

She went to True Health, a nonprofit clinic, for monoclonal coronavirus antibody infusion treatment.

Without it, she said she is not sure if she’d still be alive.

“[If I didn’t’ get it,] I would’ve died,” Jackson said. “It’s pretty simple, I would’ve not made it.”

Despite Jackson’s experience, True Health’s Dr. Karenna Senors said only three people they have treated with the monoclonal coronavirus antibody infusion said they had been vaccinated.

Of the total they have treated with the infusion, 19 were males and 23 were females. Four were Black, 23 white, 10 Hispanic and the race of 15 was not identified.

“A lot of people have forgotten that we are in the middle of a pandemic and there are a lot of people who are not getting vaccinated,” Senors said.

Patients are not required to disclose if they have been vaccinated, but Senors said patients have learned more about the benefits of vaccination.

“A lot of the patients were noticing that those who are vaccinated are not having as severe symptoms,” Senors said.

Jackson said she was thankful she got the antibody treatment but hopes no one else would ever need it.

“If you love your neighbor, your friends, your family, your children, your grandchildren, if you don’t it for yourself, do it for them.”

Jackson said she cannot wait until the first week of August to reunite with her children