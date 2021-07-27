TAMPA, Fla. — Small business owners are starting to gather in person again for meetings with RGA Network events to encourage and support each other.

"Our goal is to help small and medium-sized business owners get more business," said President and Founder, Mark O'Donnell.

What You Need To Know Small business owners networking to support each other



RGA Summer Business Expo (Free to attend) July 29 (4-8 pm) Ruth Eckerd Hall



RGA Summer Business Expo

Photographer Arlene Hein owns Captured by Arlene.

"We specialize in headshots,” said Hein.

Like so many buisness owners, COVID-19 has created challenges for Hein. The pandemic has meant not as many people weren't booking appointments for those headshots or wedding or family photos.

"One of the first struggles that we had was there was a lot of cancellations,” said Hein.



O'Donnell said he had to do something, so he immediately started offering virtual networking sessions.

"Visibility is key when you’re a small business owner, even during a COVID," said O'Donnell who offered about a dozen sessions a week.



"Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and we would do a happy hour networking every week just to keep business owners connected and engaged with their community,” said O'Donnell.



Arlene and Bob logged on regularly.

"We were able to meet people across the Bay that we probably wouldn’t have met," said Hein.



"We taught people how to effectively give their 30 second commercial, who you are, what you do, what a good referral for you is, how to maximize social media because that was kind of our way to broadcast and communicate with the world," said O'Donnell.

"Social media was great, it kept us top of mind, there was a lot of exposure,” said Bob Toney, Manager at Captured by Arlene.



Exposure and encouragement between business owners.

"I know our numbers went down from one year to the next but I know I would not be in business today if I had not kept being on the Zooms having these people refer me on social media,” said Hein.



After many months of those virtual sessions, meetings are starting to resume in-person, with a continued message for this community of business owners coming together, trying to make it.

"Make sure you keep your message out there,” said O'Donnell.



"Visibility, accountability equals credibility, so whether you’re in person or online showing up, you gotta show up to get your business to grow up."