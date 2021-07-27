WORCESTER, Mass. - Coffees from around the world -- and local desserts that pair with them -- will be part of what's offered at Meraki Café on Shrewsbury Street.
Owners Roger and Joanna Bachour appeared before Worcester's License Commission on Tuesday and were approved for licenses to serve alcohol and food, outdoor dining and live entertainment.
The coffee and dessert bar will be serving specialty coffee-infused alcoholic drinks. It will be open Monday to Thursday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 12:45 a.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (with possibly opening at 9 a.m. on Sundays).
Meraki is planned to open on the weekend of Aug. 24, in line with the annual Taste of Shrewsbury Street.